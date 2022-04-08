Dancehall Producer Shab Don Freed from Illegal Gun Charges

Dancehall Producer, Shab Don, was freed of charges of Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition charges when he appeared before the Corporate Area Gun Court on Thursday, April 7.

Shab Don whose given name is Linval Thompson Jr, is the son of popular reggae singer Linval Thompson, and he and his co-accused Romario Scott, were arrested last October in Old Harbour, St Catherine, after an illegal firearm was discovered in a motor car in which they were traveling.

Both men were charged in connection with the seizure, but Thompson who was represented by Attorney at law, Tom Tavares Finson, was set free after the prosecution offered a no case.

Scott who was represented by Attorney Donahue Martin, was sentenced to serve six-years and one month for Illegal Possession of Firearm, and four years and one month for Illegal Possession of Ammunition, after he gave a statement that the illegal gun belonged to him.