Dancehall Producer ‘Shab Don’ and Co-Accused Remanded into Custody, on Gun Charges

Popular dancehall producer ‘”Shab Don” and his co-accused, Romaro Scott, were remanded into custody when they appeared before the gun court of the supreme court, on Friday, October 28.

‘Shab Don’ whose real name is Linval Thompson, and Scott will be brought back to court on November 10, when a bail application will be made in their favor.

Thompson, 31, and his co-accused are charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, following an incident that occurred in Old Harbour, St Catherine, on October 14.

Reports are that the police carried out a search of both men where an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition were found in their possession

Thompson is known for producing several dancehall hit singles with top reggae dancehall artists such as, Vybz Kartel, and St James-based, Squash, of the sixes outfit.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com