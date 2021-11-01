Dancehall Producer ‘Shab Don’ and Co-Accused Remanded into Custody, on Gun Charges

Popular dancehall producer ‘”Shab Don” and his co-accused, Romaro Scott, were remanded into custody when they appeared before the gun court of the supreme court, on Friday, October 28.

‘Shab Don’ whose real name is Linval Thompson, and Scott will be brought back to court on November 10, when a bail application will be made in their favor.

Thompson, 31, and his co-accused are charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, following an incident that occurred in Old Harbour, St Catherine, on October 14.

Reports are that the police carried out a search of both men where an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition were found in their possession

Thompson is known for producing several dancehall hit singles with top reggae dancehall artists such as, Vybz Kartel, and St James-based, Squash, of the sixes outfit.