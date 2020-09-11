Dancehall Producer JBad found dead

Jamaica News: Dancehall producer JBad has been found dead.

Reports are that the beatmaker was found dead on Thursday. Details of the incident are still not clear, and the Constabulary Communications Unit could not confirm reports of his death.

However, a music insider said that the producer had been killed.

JBad is known for providing beats for dancehall songs such as Masicka’s ‘Stay Strong’ and ‘Energy’ as well as beats for Chronic Law, Govana, Tommy Lee Sparta, and Sikka Rymes. He was reportedly working with the 6ixx camp.

Entertainer Sikka Rhymes offered his condolences via IG. UIM producer Anju Blaxx also posted a photo of the late producer on IG.

2020 Break out artist on the rise

