Dancehall Feeling The Pinch As Coronavirus Threatens Popular Events

The novel coronavirus, which has been named Covid-19, is beginning to take its toll on music events around the world, which is not good news for both Dancehall artistes and fans.

One of the biggest cancellations to have happened so far is the very popular music festival, Coachella. The promoter of the event, Goldenvoice, confirmed the postponement of festival due to the coronavirus.

The event which had a slew of stars carded to perform, including young superstar Koffee, has been moved to October 9 to 11 and October 16 to 18. It was originally scheduled for the weekends of April 7 and 10.

The United States as of today (March 11th) has over 1000 cases of the virus in the country.

In Jamaica, where the first patient with Covid-19 was confirmed yesterday, Sumfest rolled out a plan to protect people from becoming infected. The event is set for July 14th at Catherine Hall Entertainment Complex, in Montego Bay.

The festival’s organiser announced that his team would be pulling out all the stops to ensure that patrons are safe from infection. Among the measures that will be adopted is the instituting of stocked washrooms, hand sanitizer stations and a health hub.

In announcing the measures Bogdanovich said: “We will be ensuring handsoaps and paper towels are constantly stocked in the washrooms and available to all vendors. We will be installing hand sanitizer stations at entrances and key points throughout the venue, and we’ll have a health hub with sanitizer, alcohol wipes, a nurse that can take a digital temperature quickly, as well as attending to minor scrapes and cuts. If a person isn’t well they’ll be taken to our on-site medical team.”

He added: “We are requiring all vendors and booth holders to have hand sanitizer and/or alcohol wipes available for their patrons throughout the night.”

Koffee is among a star packed cast of performers expected to take the stage at the event. She’ll be sharing the stage with veteran Shabba Ranks, Spice, Lila Iké, Jada Kingdom and Stylo G to name a few.

Bogdanovich also asked patrons to be aware and protect themselves.

“We’re also asking all patrons to help us make the festival a safe space, and if you cough or sneeze, please remember to cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or a folded arm or elbow. Also head for the washroom or a ‘sani-station’ to clean your hands.”

Jamaican authorities are also considering if the island’s carnival, set for April 15 to 21, will go ahead as planned. Another event that was cancelled was the Member of Parliament for East Portland, Ann-Marie Vaz’s hugely anticipated birthday celebration. The show would have featured some big names in Dancehall like Bounty Killer, Busy Signal, and Tommy Lee.

Many other Dancehall artistes who enjoy international fame will be affected as Europe and Canada begin to close its borders and ban public gatherings.

Source: Dancehallmag