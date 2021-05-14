Dancehall Entertainer ‘Rytikal’, Had His Gun Trial Postponed, Until May 19

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dancehall entertainer ‘Rytikal’, had his gun trial postpone, when he appeared before the Corporate Area Gun Court, on Thursday, May 13.

The 25-year-old entertainer whose real name is Ryan McFarlane, had his bail extended until May 19, when he is to return to court.

Reports are that on January 28, a police patrol spotted the Entertainer walking along the roadway, in the Eight-Miles area of Bull Bay, St Andrew, and he was searched

The search resulted in the seizure of a Taurus .38 pistol, along with a magazine containing 12 live rounds.

The entertainer reportedly attempted to convince the lawmen that the gun was to be used as a prop in a music video, which he was making, but he was arrested and subsequently charged.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....