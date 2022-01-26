Dancehall Divas Launches on Streaming Platform in North America

Dancehall Divas, a new reality series, follow six women who are part of the complex dancehall sub-culture lifestyle.

Riddled with entertaining drama, luxury and swag, viewers will see how similar yet indigenous the women of the dancehall culture are to that of other popular urban lifestyles.

We will experience their clashes, friendships, discoveries, highs and lows as they bond or break on the journey throughout the season.

The series is exclusively available on the North American streaming platform Tubi.

Tubi, a division of Fox Entertainment, is an ad-supported video-on-demand service with more than 35,000 movies and TV shows, 100+ local and live news channels and 250+ entertainment partners, including content from nearly every major Hollywood studio.

The cast includes Ochanna Spencer, a Jamaican born Canadian entertainer and vibes-master; Marlene Deroux a popular dancehall celebrity influencer, med-spa owner, wife and home chef. Asoya Hall a Toronto based Jamaican creating a name for herself in the creative community. Timesha Labbeaches, a mother of (nine), juggles motherhood, a nursing career, and the demands of being one of the most popular dancehall promoters in Canada. Danielle Isaacs is a popular Jamaican Dancehall Artiste and businesswoman. Simone Smikle, a mother of two, is a U.K Rapper and Dancehall Artiste, and Shadene Barosy, popularly known as Shawna, a Jamaican Style Doyenne and Fashion Blogger.