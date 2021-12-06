Devin Di Dakta Releases Chart Topping EP Freshman

The seven-song project dropped on December 3 on the deejay’s label, SAINTkingstonMUSIC. It was co-produced by RomieIkon, Dale Virgo, JamrockVybz, Doomsquad, Scrilla, Yaad Boiiz Records, Rejiche Smith, and Yo Christon.

Pre-Save / Purchase your copy of Devin’s FreshMan Ep – https://hypeddit.com/freshmanep

FreshMan Tracklist: Devin Di Dakta, Romieikon – Pretty Pretty, Bed Spring, Ride It, Easy Deh, One Night Stand, Electric and Reputation.

Devin Di Dakta is pleased with the success of the EP even before it was officially released.

“Before it was released it was available for pre-order where it went number one on Amazon New Releases in reggae music & Caribbean,” he said.

“This is not my first EP, however, this one is very special as it’s the first of my upcoming EP series leading up to my debut album,” he added.

Devin Di Dakta, given name Anthony Clarke, hails from Highgate in St Mary. He came to national prominence by winning the male segment of televised talent competition Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall in 2015.

The former St Mary High student was, in 2017, featured on Sly and Robbie’s Grammy-nominated set, S ly & Robbie Presents… Reggae For Her – Devin Di Dakta & JL.

His previous releases include Safe Haven, Dark Times, and Eye For An Eye.