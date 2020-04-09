Dancehall Cyaa Stall! Quarantine Parties Are The New Rave

One would think the social distancing and group bans would dampen the dancehall spirit but this is not the case. A new wave of parties is taking the world by storm and dancehall is not to be left behind.

Quarantine parties are the new in thing and DJ’s are reporting huge success with them. These virtual dances have been attracting a large number of listeners including celebrities and government officials. One DJ reporting such success is DJ D-Nice whose Instagram party called ‘Home School’ went viral with over 10,000 persons logging in worldwide.

Another DJ reporting success is popular Major Lazer member Walshy Fire. His Quarantine Sound Clash can be seen live on Major Lazer’s Youtube page, Twitch or on Walshy Fire’s Facebook fan page. Last Sunday saw the likes of Bobby Konders (Massive B Sound) vs Jazzy T (Renaissance Sound). Next Sunday’s competitors are yet to be finalized but it promises to be another successful virtual event.

Forever Entertainment’s Big Online Par raked in over 31,000 listeners from over 30 countries on Sunday night. They managed to hold down the second and third top trending spots on Twitter with #BigOnlinePar and #BIGPARONLINE.

Not to be outdone, popular DJ Tony Matterhorn has also been hosting a string of online parties including Quarantine Fridays, Lockdown Saturdays, Pandemic Sundays, and the newest Toilet Tissue Tuesdays.

The popular DJ and sound system selector, who is quarantined in his Florida home, has reported great success with his Instagram parties inclusive of over 4,600 new followers.

The list of successful virtual party hosts goes on to include Crazy Neil, Coppershot Music, Blu, YM Entertainment, and many others.

Many local Jamaican radio stations have also jumped on the train and are hosting their own quarantine parties with listeners tuning from all over the globe.

The new trend is also proving to be a big help for upcoming DJ’s who have been hosting live mixing sessions and releasing various quarantine mixes by mediums such as SoundCloud.

It seems that no matter how long this social distancing stays in place, one thing remains certain: ‘Dancehall Cyaa Stall’.

Source: Dancehallmag