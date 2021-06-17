Dancehall artiste Versi Set to Release Long Awaited “Sacrifice” EP

Kingston, Jamaica: Dancehall artiste Versi is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated new EP, “Sacrifice.” The project is slated for a June 18 release.

“I decided to give it that title for a couple of reasons; one is because one of my favorite songs on the project is called “Sacrifice” and also because it represents the whole vibe and mood of the project. Another reason is because of the time we’re living in where we’re going through the pandemic, hence we are all forced to make sacrifices,” the artiste explained.

Elaborating on the project’s sound, Versi described it as a ghetto reality/ cultural vibe with modern Dancehall flows and rhythms, with motivational and positive content mixed with a little grime.

“This EP consists of nine strong motivational songs with substance, songs with melodies, lyrics, diverse delivery from myself and the artistes featured; not to mention, how the songs and voices coincide with the beats,” he stated.

Fans would have already gotten a taste of the EP, with previously released tracks “The Voice” featuring Bounty Killer and “One Dream” produced by Cj the Chemist, which can both be found on his VERSIVEVO page on YouTube. Other titles include “Battlefield”, “Keep Shining” and “Unstoppable” featuring Navino.

“I don’t really have expectations for my projects, I really just work hard and give thanks for whatever happens. However, I’m conscious that I’m making good music and they have endless possibilities,” he said.

“Sacrifice” follows previous projects such as his debut EP, “Made It” and his last mixtape “Sick Patient” which was mixed by DJ Dot Com. Through this new project, listeners will be able to experience his growth in life, writing and delivery.

“This body of work is dear to me because I haven’t released any songs in a while and definitely because all the songs relate to each other, while they all have distinct sounds and melodies,” he expressed.

Following the release of “Sacrifice”, Versi plans to release more singles for the ladies, as well as continue promotions with a few performances.

“Sacrifice” will be made available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms online.