Dancehall Artiste Paparatzzi Shot and Killed

Dancehall artiste Paparatzzi has been reportedly shot and killed on Darling Street, Savanna la mar in Westmoreland this morning.

It has been reported that the artiste was with three other persons when gunmen opened fire, killing all four persons.

The artiste Paparatzzi was known for his songs Pannas featuring Actiivv Boss along with his song 1 Client.