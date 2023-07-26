Dancehall Artiste Mad Cobra Arrested in US for Cocaine and Firearm Possession

Dancehall artiste Mad Cobra, given name Ewart Everton Brown, was arrested on Tuesday in Florence County, South Carolina after deputies pulled him over for a traffic stop and found two kilograms of cocaine and a firearm in his vehicle.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a Black BMW SUV for speeding on I-95 in Florence County, SC. During the traffic stop, deputies gained reasonable suspicion of criminal activity and requested consent to conduct a consensual search of Mr. Brown’s vehicle. During the search, two (2) Kilos of cocaine were located along with a Beretta 9mm pistol.
He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.