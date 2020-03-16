Dancehall Artiste I Waata Flexes His Stallion Lyrics In His Single ‘Bare Face’: Watch

Dancehall rising star I Waata has dropped a racy new music video for his 2019 track Bare Face. The clip premiered March 12, 2020, five months after the official audio released in October last year and what a spectacle it is.

The lyrics of the song are bad and bold as the deejay expresses his sexual dexterity. Don’t watch his slim frame, he says he knows how to turn his girl into ‘lava’ and make her call him ‘daada’ when he’s done with her. Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s dive into the music video.

The eye-popping graphics can be seen on I Waata’s VEVO page where you will find some top dollar performers that guys usually spend a lot of cash to watch. The scenes in the video take place in a sketchy looking basement area, displaying a lot of provocative dancing by two quite bodacious females in barely-there underwear. They wine and twerk while the deejay delivers his rhymes, bringing the song to life.

I Waata sounds pretty good on the track as he juggles between medium and deep tones in his vocals. The song is featured on the Power House Riddim, which resounds in a similar capacity, combining light and heavy hitting beats. Bare Face was produced by Seanizzle Records x S-Lock Entertainment and the music video was shot by Lagikz Visualz Studios.

So far the view counts are trickling in slowly but fans have taken the time to big up the deejay on his YouTube page for what they consider is a terrific presentation. One fan said, “yow iwaata you mi a talk to.. deh song yah bad yf eno yute

Check out the official music video below –

Source: Dancehallmag