Dancehall Artiste Govana Welcomes Second Child, Daughter Rahiri

Congratulations are in order for Dancehall artist Govana who recently announced the birth of his second child.

The deejay, who has kept his personal life out of the spotlight, took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans, saying he welcomed his daughter, Rahiri, six months ago. Govana already has a 7-year-old son Raheef Nelson, who he talks about quite often, but seldom shares on social media.

Govana shared a photo of him and his daughter dressed in full white with the caption, “I SHALL AND I WILL … THE DYNASTY WILL BE CEMENTED …6 MONTHS AGUH JAH BLESSED ME AGAIN ..#RJ IS A BIG BRO NOW… #RAHIRI.”

While the deejay has kept the identity of his children’s mother(s), he has spoken frequently about his children and the impact of fatherhood on his life.

During an interview with the Jamaica STAR in 2018, he explained what was different for him now that he was a father. “Being a father change my entire being, how I spend and how I live. He is my responsibility. Before him, mi was a bwoy, but when mi turn a father, it turn me inna a man,” he said.

Fatherhood has also had a significant impact on his music. During the rollout of his first album, Humans and Monsters are not the same (H.A.M.A.N.T.S), Govana revealed that it was actually his son who gave him the title of the album. The deejay said that it was his son who literally coined the phrase ‘Humans and Monsters are Not the Same’ after overhearing his friend dub him a musical monster.

” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />
Govana at the Humans and Monsters Are Not The Same album launch.

The delay of the album, which was originally supposed to be released in 2019, was also partially because of Govana honoring his responsibility as a father. Govana had a rough first half of 2019, with both his grandmothers dying: one in April and one in June. Govana also made sure that he was there for his newborn child because he did not want to be a “sperm donor”, resulting in the delay of his project.

By his actions, it is clear that the artist takes his role as a father seriously. Congratulations on the birth of your daughter, Govana!

Source: Dancehallmag

