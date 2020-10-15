Dancehall artiste Furtyle Speaks his Mind in New Track

Dancehall artiste Furtyle took to the studio to speak his mind in his newest track “Money Mek.” Released on September 28, 2020, the track was produced by Egypt Recordings.

“It is about making money, people living in my style, following my pattern,” the artiste explained.

Gaining major traction on YouTube since its release, the track is touted to be a diss track for artistes Skillibeng & Rytikal. There is a huge buzz in the streets, with many people talking about the beef, which started after Furtyle did a diss track for Skillibeng titled “Gun Love Song” and Skillibeng responded with a track that included some of his lyrics.

“The beef with Skillibeng is really about [Skillibeng] stealing my style and sound so as a result, I have to speak my mind, which caused a little uproar,” Furtyle explained.

Furtyle started his professional music career in 2010, under the stage name Eppirebel before changing to Furtyle in 2015. His debut track was “Kickers Ova Clarks”, a parody of Vybz Kartel’s hit single “Clarks.” Describing his music as unorthodox, mind stimulating, Dancehall with a twist of Rock and Roll, he is also known for “6ix Choppa” and “Boss Up.”

In the pipeline, the artiste has plenty in store, including new material slated for release later this year, as well as an official music video for “Money Mek.