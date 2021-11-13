Dancehall Artiste Daniel King Id Shot and Killed

Dancehall artiste Daniel King ID has been shot by gunmen last night in Elletson Flatsin Kingston. He was taken to the University of the West Indies(UWI) hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

It has been reported that two other people have been shot and taken to UWI’s hospital where they are being treated.

His death is believed to be connected to his song WUNW, which was done in tribute to the notorious criminal Dog Paw.  

It has been reported that gunmen killed Daniel King Id as he was planning to kill the persons responsible for Dog Paw’s death which ultimately led to his demise.

 

