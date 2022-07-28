Dancehall Artiste Among Two Listed as Persons of Interest in St Andrew

St. Elizabeth Police List Persons of Interest

Dancehall Artiste “Shane E’, given name Theophilus Edwards, has been listed as one of two men wanted by St Andrew South police in connection with the recent escalation of violence within the division.

The police say Edwards is of a Waterhouse address in St Andrew, however, he is also known to frequent Rose Heights in St James.

Stephen Sterling, who is also from Waterhouse and goes by the nickname “Tractor,” is alos being sought.

.Both men are being urged to appear at Hunts Bay Police Station by noon on Friday, July 29.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Hunts Bay Police Station at 876-923-7112 or Crime Stop at 311.

 

