Dancehall Artist Kashmar Shot Dead in Clarendon

The Clarendon police are probing the death of Dancehall artist Kashmar,  who was shot dead close to Salt  River in Clarendon on Thursday (September 23).

According to reports, Kashmar, 30, whose actual name is Kavin Hill, was parked alongside the Salt River main road with friends, when two gunmen approached and opened fire on the group, then fled the scene.

The victims were taken to the hospital, where Hill was pronounced dead.

Some of Kashmar’s tracks include Choppa Lifestyle, Banga, and Pretty Little Freak.

 

