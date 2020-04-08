Dancehall Aritste Benji Hype Recovering Well From COVID-19

US-based Dancehall artiste Benji Hype, who is known for his 2018 track, That’s How It Goes, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The artiste confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, March 23 but he appears to be recovering well.

While speaking to THE STAR, Hype whose real name is Bernard Wint, revealed that after displaying symptoms he still tried to go to work simply couldn’t make, so he returned home.

Hype said his family warned him not to cry wolf about the coronavirus. In an interview, with THE STAR, he said: “Even then, I was joking that I have the virus and my family insisted that I not joke about it. Yuh see inna di mawning after, I started to feel really bad, had a fever and also had a sore throat and went to the Urgent Care Center in Long Island.”

Hype, who is originally from Jamaica has lived in Queens, New York for the last 15 years. He’s a full-time UPS driver.

He described having the disease as a battle and said even though he seems to be on the mend it was not an easy road to recovery. He also revealed that the first few days of the virus were extremely painful.

“Persons have said that I have recovered quickly but to me, it seems like it’s been a year because it doesn’t usually take so long for me to get better from an illness. Also, the first three or four days were painful, my body was achy, I was hot … the symptoms were of an extreme level.”

He also shared that his neighbour died from the virus which heightened his fear about the situation.

“However, a neighbour of mine who was probably in his 40s died three days ago after battling the effects of it. It’s not the easiest thing to fight. For me, I suffered from insomnia but I tried my best to not stress myself out,” he continued.

Hype said even though he knew that he was getting better, he had to go into survival mode to truly fight the virus.

“At one point I questioned if I was going to get better; one minute I was thinking there was no way to defeat it, and the next minute I was firm in my thoughts that I had to get rid of it out of my system – I had to survive. It saddens me that someone who lived close to me couldn’t make it and that he has his wife and two children.” He’s not been cleared to leave his quarantine as yet but said that he was eager to get back to work.

