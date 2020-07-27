Dancehall acts deliver at Sumfest festival night one

Festival night one of Reggae Sumfest was off to a bang on Friday. Thousands of people from all over the world streamed the event on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Organisers of the annual music festival had to cancel its face to face staging that was slated for July 12- 18, be cause of the increase in coronavirus cases. Friday night’s acts featured Frisco Kid, Tantro Metro Devante, Chronic Law, Marcy Chin, Ishawna, Daddy 1, Chaka Demus & Pliers, Ding Dong, Teejay, Shenseea, Konshens, D’yani and Agent Sasco.

After five months of not performing and grieving the loss of her mother, dancehall artiste Shenseea delivered a powerful performance. Clad in a white turtleneck sweater with orange sweatpants and sneakers, the singjay performed hits such as Blessed, Love I Got For You and Sidechick Song.

Following her performance, she took to Twitter to express her gratitude to supporters, especially during her time of bereavement.

“I just want to let you all know..I REALLY CANNOT express how thankful I am. This is the hardest time of my life and the support is really comforting and helpful..motivating me to pull through. I’m praying for all those who’ve lost a loved one. Death is very HARD to handle,” Shenseea tweeted.

She further went on to share how difficult her journey to healing has been.

“And so sometimes I strongly feel running from it helps me the most..I meant it when I sad my heart is truly BROKEN. If I succumb to this pain, I promise you there will be no more Shenseea,” she continued.

Other stand out acts for the night included Ishawna who delivered her usual risqué performance, as well as Daddy 1 and Chronic Law and Konshens.

The night ended with Agent Sasco.

Festival night two will feature Gyptian, Freddie McGregor. Tarrus Riley, Maxi Priest, Koffee and other special performances.