Damian Da Diabolical Pt. 2

Damian Da Diabolocal has worked his way up the criminal social ladder as quickly, easily and effortlessly as he killed the three men. He started becoming the most feared man in Central Kingston; a force to be reckoned with.

He became the target of many people: crime fighters, criminals, harmless citizens… you name it. There was a point in time when superintendent Bigga Ford made it a point of his duty to capture him. If he caught him alive, that’s perfect. Dead? That’s good, too.

Damian would often dress in his trench coat as he roamed the streets, and put out his cane on his every step to aid his limp. All that was missing was the top hat, cigar pipe, and the dark shadows behind him to make him perfectly play the part of a storybook villain.

He took periodic trips down to the docks where the fishermen could be found and would leave with bags of fish. But he had no money, so we could imagine how he was able to do it, and how his ‘cane’ acted as his deadly handy weapon to help him.

Getting tired of constantly missing out on their pofits, the men plotted against Damian to turn him in to the police. The cops then made their plans to lay in wait for his arrival one morning during his daily fish extortion chronicles. They had planned to wait until Damian was crossing back the street after collecting his 5 pounds, then shoot him, stopping him in the midst of his ritual. Since his hands would have been full, it was unlikely for him to react to the shooting quickly enough for him to escape.

It would have been the perfect plan had it not been for that one new police force member who was too excited to pull his tigger, and not at the right moment. The young man emptied rounds in Damian’s direction. Like the superhero protagonist whose death is impossible, he dodged all bullets, jumped over the wall, and now had a barrier between himself and the cops as he fired shots back in their direction.

As if it were a story, like the previous parts of the narrative so far, one bullet went through the young policeman’s kneecap and he fell in agony, limp, as he reflected on the mistake he made minutes ago that caused him to now have to experience a broken foot and a wheelchair.

Damian put up a real fight. As much as they fired at him, he fired back at them. His one-person army was not to be underestimated.

Damian fought back and eventually escaped. He lived to see many more days.