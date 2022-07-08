Damar Cubanz Pt. 2

A man named ‘Nation’ in 2011 killed another named ‘Bird Pie’. Four Year Old was irate by this occurrence because Bird Pie was one of his. By this point in time, Damar Cubanz and his crew were already ringing in the streets. The Cubanz Family was a well-known gang.

He then changed his name to Cubanz; that is the only address he would accept. He started releasing hell unto the community. Robbing, breaking and entering, robbing, breaking and entering, robbing… and the cycle continued nonstop.

In one particular incident, early one morning, The Cubanz Family was spotted roaming the streets at 5:00 am. This time of the morning is usually peaceful. Cocks crowing, the dogs are still asleep, and the birds are now preparing to go on their daily worm-hunting adventures. No reason for anyone to be armed like they were, as if it were some kind of war in Warsaw during World War 2 and they were the soldiers. Shortly after, a woman started shouting out that she was just robbed by the men.

When war broke out between Luke Lane and Matches Lane in 2012, Four-Year was not pleased. The men from Luke Lane practically invaded their rival’s area, but of course, the soldiers of Matches Lane fought back.

Weepo, a person who sold goods in the market, was killed that morning. At the time of his death, Cubanz and Weepo were not on friendly terms, but he was part of his crew.

A one-handed killer from Matches Lane, called ‘One of Us’, went to Luke Lane on foot and emptied round after round on The Cubanz Family. Three of them died. Cubanz reacted before he even realized what he was doing. He walked to Matches Lane blazing the guns back as if he was returning a gift.

Cubanz had another fearless man in his crew. One day, Cubanz told him to prepare for the wholesale robbery that was about to take place. In the incident, they ran into the wholesale that was close to their hideout warning everyone not to make any sudden moves. It is normal to hear that the security fled the scene of the crime, or didn’t have their gun, or simply crouched down like the rest of the scared victims in an attempted armed robbery. But this wholesale was blessed with a security guard who does his work.

Unexpectedly to Cubanz and his crew, the security guard out of nowhere started blazing shots back in their direction. They started running away like it was them that were the victims in this whole thing. It is almost as if they forget they were the armed robbers. They ran for their lives, though one of the men did not get the chance to run for his, as he was left lifeless on the ground.

Word of mouth made the Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) put Cubanz on their radar. Now, just one more set of people who are after his life. He was now a wanted man.

The communities continued their gun powered rivarly.

By this time, Nation was seen as a threat. They could not catch him, no matter how close Cubanz lived to him. On the same street, to be precise.

Four-Year Old started extending their territory. Orange Street and King Street were now their allies.

