Damar Cubanz Pt. 1

From Luke Lane, Downtown, Kingston, Damar James ‘Cubanz’, who was called ‘Goofy’ by his friends, was born to be a monster. Though, he was not raised by his parents; they moved to England and left him to be raised by his aunt. It begs the question of how deadly he would have been if it were his parents who raised him. Was his evilness an innate characteristic, or did the possible neglect (just an assumption) that his aunt gave him contribute to the forging of his lifestyle?

As a younging, one of Damar’s main hobbies included stealing. Like any other kleptomaniac, Damar would steal any object he fixated on. This included old bicycles from people’s yards, pencils he did not need… anything he saw that had no obvious owner. If you were ever in his vicinity, you needed to ensure you claimed all your items. This would give you a better chance to keep your belongings, though it was not certain.

He had friends with a similar hobby. They would break into people’s homes and steal their belongings and money, even if those houses were very secure. Because of Damar’s undying need to steal, he would overcome any obstacle to have just a taste of the feeling it gave him.

He loved being dangerous. He would climb Kingston’s skyscrapers for fun and hunt after the pigeons in the meantime. Maybe this stemmed from his love for fighting when he was a young boy, no matter how big the opponent would have been in comparison to the smallness of his childlike body back then.

Damar lost two of his brothers. One in 2006, the other years after when he was attacked while selling DVD’s in Anna Town, an incident that instigated war between that town and Luke Lane. As if Cubanz weren’t bad enough, this made him make a promise to himself that he will become the most feared and dangerous man in the area… and so he did.

He formed his own gang with like-minded individuals. This was not hard for him since he always managed to keep company that wreaked as much havoc as he did. They mainly lived in the area.

Luke Lane started associating with ‘Four Year Old’, and from this bond, the arsenal of the town grew. Those who were under another person’s government in the area started feeling threatened, and insecure, about the power Four-Year-Old held. Four Year Old lost his son to a gunshot that ricocheted and hit him in his head.