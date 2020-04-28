Dalford Jones: Elderly St Catherine Man Missing

Seventy-year-old Dalford Jones otherwise called ‘Bigga’, a carpenter of Windsor Heights, Central Village, St. Catherine has been missing since Friday, April 24.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Central Village Police are that about 6:15 a.m., Jones was last seen at home wearing a gold hat, cream shirt, black pants and a pair of black and white sneakers. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dalford Jones is being asked to contact the Central Village Police at 876-984-2644, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.