Dalford Jones: Elderly St Catherine Man Missing

Elderly St Catherine Man Missing
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Seventy-year-old Dalford Jones otherwise called ‘Bigga’, a carpenter of Windsor Heights, Central Village, St. Catherine has been missing since Friday, April 24.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Central Village Police are that about 6:15 a.m., Jones was last seen at home wearing a gold hat, cream shirt, black pants and a pair of black and white sneakers. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dalford Jones is being asked to contact the Central Village Police at 876-984-2644, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....