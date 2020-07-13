Daddy1 Drops New Music Video For ‘Pretty Pon Snap’: Watch

Dancehall artiste and 6ix crew member Daddy1 has been making many friends on his Snap, the coup seem to have inspired his new single Pretty Pon Snap. The recording sequences as the third single on his recently released 6-track EP entitled 1 Bro Gad. Viewers can check out the music video that debuted today, July 11 on YouTube as well as all other major streaming platforms.

Adrian Bailey, i.e. the deejay Daddy1, teams with director Wikid Media and producer Hemtom Music in part with his label VP Records for this latest musical display. Surrounded by many ladies of many races, shapes and sizes in the video, Daddy 1 revels in their gorgeousness.

His verses blast out like the ultimate girl’s anthem, singing lyrics like “Yuh face pretty and yuh makeup up, gyal yuh in a new clothes, yuh nuh in a old bruk/ How yuh suh pretty pon yuh snappa babe, money in a yuh DM/ Gyal yuh cute and yuh clean and yuh body intact/ Yuh nu depend pon man / Yuh spend a bag a money cah yuh have millions, yuh a fly go a Paris, yuh a go a England.”

The new release is already getting major attention, with more than 70k views and a heavy surge of comments flooding in from fans, it seems Daddy1 could be on to another hit single.

Quick and Fast Boss is one fan that will agree, he said, “who believe daddy one of the best dancehall young artist one million likes, this song of to trending who believe.” Jaleesa Turner said, “Okayyy this is definitely my anthem,” and Surgery Boss added, “Soon trending, one bro gad like prime minister.”

Pretty Pon Snap follows another single Rise featuring Mad Daag6 that the Bro Gad deejay released this month. It also follows Rich, which is the first single of his new EP released back in March of this year. While the EP only features 6 tracks, the deejay has had a long string of releases since the start of the year, Trending King, Top Choppa, Do it Wid Ease, Killa 101, Swagg Shop, Brand New Arcus, Bogus, Gyal Rental w/ Mad Daag and Mommy Love are just a few.

Check out Bro Gad’s new music video Pretty Pon Snap here –

