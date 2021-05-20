Daddy U-Roy’s Posthumous full-length album set to drop July 16!

Trojan Jamaica/BMG has announced the release of U-Roy’s final full-length album, SOLID GOLD U-ROY.

The album was originally set to come out in 2020 with plans for a worldwide tour in support, but unfortunately, the pandemic delayed the release.

Now, with the heartbreaking loss of U-Roy on February 17, the album has become a celebration of one of the most profoundly influential reggae stars of his generation.

An originator of the chatty rhythmic vocal style known as toasting; a key foundational element in the development of dancehall and rap in their early stages in the 1970s.

U-Roy has left behind an unmatched legacy which is clearly on display on SOLID GOLD U-ROY, with its guest appearances including Ziggy Marley, Shaggy, Mick Jones of The Clash, Santigold, Sly & Robbie, David Hinds of Steel Pulse, Big Youth, Tarrus Riley, Rygin King, Jesse Royal, Richie Spice, and Scientist. The album arrives on July 16, 2021; pre-orders are available now.

SOLID GOLD U-ROY is being heralded today by the release of “Man Next Door” featuring Santigold.

“Man Next Door” is a beloved reggae standard written by John Holt and released in 1968 by his group The Paragons. U-Roy sampled the song in 1982 for “Peace and Love in the Ghetto” on his Original DJ album.

An official music video is also available now for “Man Next Door.”

