Daddy U-Roy to be Laid to Rest May 19

Daddy U-Roy is to be buried on Wednesday May 19 at Dovecot Memorial park.

A public viewing is also scheduled to take place for the Veteran Toaster at Perry’s Funeral Home beginning Monday, May 17.

In keeping with COVID-19 protocols, a funeral will not be held and the family has also opted out of live streaming the burial.

Daddy U-Roy died on February 17 after ailing for some time.

He had been receiving treatment for diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney problems.

He helped to transform Jamaican music through his innovative ‘toasting’ style.

