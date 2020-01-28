Daddy Molester on the Run After Molesting 5-Year-Old Daughter

Latest Jamaica News, Hanover (McKoy’s News): An accused father is on the run after he reportedly molested his 5-year-old daughter in Hanover.

Reports reaching Mckoy’s News are that the molested child informed her mother of the incident after she and her 3-year-old sister returned from a visit from their grandmother’s house, where the molestation occurred.

The mother said to have asked the father about the incident but upon his denial she summoned the police who launched an investigation.

A team from CISOCA has since visited the home of the child’s grandmother and is currently conducting investigations.

It is reported that the father has left the community and all attempts to contact him have been proven futile.