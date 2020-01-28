Daddy Molester on the Run After Molesting 5-Year-Old Daughter

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, Hanover (McKoy’s News): An accused father is on the run after he reportedly molested his 5-year-old daughter in Hanover.

Reports reaching Mckoy’s News are that the molested child informed her mother of the incident after she and her 3-year-old sister returned from a visit from their grandmother’s house, where the molestation occurred.

The mother said to have asked the father about the incident but upon his denial she summoned the police who launched an investigation.

A team from CISOCA has since visited the home of the child’s grandmother and is currently conducting investigations.

It is reported that the father has left the community and all attempts to contact him have been proven futile.

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Rapper Lexii Alijai, 21, Cause of Death Revealed to Be a Fatal Mix of Drugs and Alcohol
Rapper Lexii Alijai, 21, Cause of Death Revealed to Be a Fatal Mix of Drugs and Alcohol
Photos of sections of The Cayman Islands due to the massive earthquake that hit parts of the Caribbean
Photos of sections of The Cayman Islands due to the massive earthquake that hit parts of the Caribbean
Tsunami Warning Issued for Jamaica
Tsunami Warning Issued for Jamaica
Video: Massive Earthquake shook Jamaica
Video: Massive Earthquake shook Jamaica
Police Clamped Down on Drug Dealers in Negril
Police Clamped Down on Drug Dealers in Negril
Jamaica: Emergency Press Conference on Reports of a Patient at UWI Hospital with the Corona Virus
Jamaica: Emergency Press Conference on Reports of a Patient at UWI Hospital with the Corona Virus
Sasso, McMaster and Phang Sang Atop Driftwood Sporting Clays
Sasso, McMaster and Phang Sang Atop Driftwood Sporting Clays
Suspected Case of Coronavirus in Jamaica
Suspected Case of Coronavirus in Jamaica
Dean of Discipline at Cornwall College Assaulted, Classes Suspended
Dean of Discipline at Cornwall College Assaulted, Classes Suspended

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....