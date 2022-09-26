‘Dada’ Charged with Robbery

Thirty-five-year-old Aston Barrows, otherwise called ‘Dada’, a higgler of Pink Lane in Denham Town, Kingston 14 has been charged with Robbery with Aggravation following an incident on Pechon Street in the parish on Friday, September 09.
Reports from the Darling Street Police are that about 12:30 p.m., the complainant was walking along the roadway when Barrows and another man pounced upon him, held him up at knifepoint and robbed him of his properties.
On Friday, September 23, the complainant saw Barrows and informed the police. He was apprehended and subsequently charged.
His court date is being finalized.