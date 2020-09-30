‘Dada’ celebrates party with friends

Proprietor for the famous Clock Tower Sports Bar and Grill, Montego Bay, Neville Gilchrist, more popularly known as ‘Dada’, has celebrated his 76th birthday with some of his long-time friends and family members. The celebration took place at his club, 122 Barnett Street in Montego Bay, St James recently.

The guests were treated with wine and cake. He was joined in by some of his friends in cutting the cake. Music for the occasion was provided by Donovan International sound, and Dugsy son of Budha who is a popular selector on the Soul Faith disco in the ’90s. These two selectors gave the fans some top-class selections.

All patrons were asked to follow COVID-19 protocols.

1-Cake cutting: Neville Gilchrist aka Dada (2nd left) is seen cutting his birthday cake along with some of his fans at his party, recently.

2-Selectors: Selectors Donovan (left) and Dugsy are seen doing some selecting at the Clock Tower club recently.