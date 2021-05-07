Dacres, Smikle pleased with progress ahead of 2021 Olympics

Doha 2019 World Championships discus silver medallist Fedrick Dacres and 2018 Commonwealth and NACAC Games discus silver medallist Travis Smikle are both pleased with the progress they are making in training so far as they prepare for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The 27-year-old, Dacres is the national discus record holder with a mark of 70.78-metres.

Both athletes are coached by Julian Robinson and former Calabar standouts.

Smikle says a slight injury has not prevented him from putting in the work.

Dacres talks about how he was able to return to full training in March after surgery on his wrist.

