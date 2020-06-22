DaBaby, Alicia Keys, John Legend to Perform at BET Awards Sunday

They may be going virtual for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean that Sunday night’s BET Awards won’t have a jam-packed roster of performers for the Amanda Seales-hosted show.

Topping the list of musicians set to perform are Alicia Keys, Roddy Ricch, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion and Summer Walker.

The 20th anniversary edition of the show will air on CBS, BET and BET HER at 8 p.m. ET.

BET veterans Terrence J and Erica Ash will co-host the first interactive pre-show featuring celebrities, nominees and special guests on BET starting at 7 p.m. ET.