DaBaby, Alicia Keys, John Legend to Perform at BET Awards Sunday

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

They may be going virtual for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean that Sunday night’s  BET Awards won’t have a jam-packed roster of performers for the Amanda Seales-hosted show.

Topping the list of musicians set to perform are Alicia Keys, Roddy Ricch, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion and Summer Walker.

The 20th anniversary edition of the show will air on CBS, BET and BET HER at 8 p.m. ET.

BET veterans Terrence J and Erica Ash will co-host the first interactive pre-show featuring celebrities, nominees and special guests on BET starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....