Czevanique Heath Missing, from St James

Twenty-six-year-old Czevanique Heath, otherwise called ‘Tresica’, customer service representative of Porto Bello, St. James has been missing since Tuesday, May 5.

She is of black complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall and black natural hair.

Reports from the Mount Salem Police are that she was last seen in Paradise Heights, St. James and has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Czevanique Heath is being asked to contact the Mount Salem Police at 876-952-3572, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.