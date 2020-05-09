Czevanique Heath Missing, from St James

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Twenty-six-year-old Czevanique Heath, otherwise called ‘Tresica’, customer service representative of Porto Bello, St. James has been missing since Tuesday, May 5.

She is of black complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall and black natural hair.

Reports from the Mount Salem Police are that she was last seen in Paradise Heights, St. James and has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Czevanique Heath is being asked to contact the Mount Salem Police at 876-952-3572, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....