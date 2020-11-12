Cyclist gets 9-month ban over horror crash that left rival in a coma

Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen was banned from racing for nine months on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, for that resulted in his compatriot Fabio Jakobsen in a coma.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) said its disciplinary panel ruled Groenewegen cannot compete again until May 7, 2021. The 27-year-old will miss the spring season of one-day classic races plus week-long races including Paris-nice, where he has won stages in previous seasons.

The crash happened at the finish of the first stage of the Tour of Poland in August. Groenewegen, who rides for the Jumbo Visma team, veered right during the final sprint, forcing rival Jakobsen of Deceuninck-Quick Step into the roadside barriers.

Jakobsen, 24, was taken to hospital where he spent two days in a coma and underwent facial reconstruction surgery. He was awarded the stage after Groenewegen was disqualified.