Curry scores 40 points as Golden State Warriors win sixth game in a row

Stephen Curry scored 40 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 122-108 to win their sixth game in a row.

Curry hit 21 points in the final quarter alone, also recording nine assists and five rebounds overall.

The former Most Valuable Player has now scored 40 points or more in six games this season.

Christian Wood hit 24 points for the Rockets, who lost their fourth consecutive game.

Andrew Wiggins added 23 points for the Warriors, while Kevon Looney recorded 14 rebounds.

Curry has now scored 20 points or more in a quarter 37 times in his career.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com