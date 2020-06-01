The night time-to-orning curfews are to continue at least to June 30, although the hours will change. Between Monday, June 1 and Sunday, June 14, the curfews will run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. As of June 14, the curfews will take place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Licenced public transport may operate in getting back to their locations or getting to their route, one hour before and after the end of the curfew.
Curfews extended
