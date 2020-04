The curfews are now to run from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the new curfew hours to

start as of Tuesday morning. Speaking at a press conference now taking place, the Prime Minister said work hours are now adjusted to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pharmacies, supermarkets and corner shops must close at 5 p.m.

Markets will open all week, except Sundays, between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.