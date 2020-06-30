Curfews eased but continue

The Prime Minister has announced that night to morning curfews will continue with another hour removed from curfews.
As of June 30, Tuesday night, the curfews will begin at 11 and continue until 5 a.m. for the next two weeks
The Prime Minister has announced that night to morning curfews will continue with another hour removed from curfews.
As of June 30, Tuesday night, the curfews will begin at 11 and continue until 5 a.m. for the next two weeks
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us