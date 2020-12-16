As of Wednesday, December 16, Westmoreland will come under
tighter curfew hours. Also, as of that date, the gathering limit will be
reduced from 15 to 10 people.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced in Parliament this
afternoon that the curfew hours will now be between 7 p.m. and 5
a.m. the following day, effective Wednesday. This will continue right
through to the end of December.
In announcing the stricter conditions, Mr Holness gave more data to
show that the number of active cases were rising in Westmoreland as
were deaths. He said hospital beds in all the western parishes of
Westmoreland, Hanover, St James and Trelawny were filling up. The
three hospitals had bed occupancy of more than 80 percent, Mr
Holness said.
Curfew tightens in Westmoreland as COVID-19 cases rise
As of Wednesday, December 16, Westmoreland will come under
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us