Curfew tightens in Westmoreland as COVID-19 cases rise

As of Wednesday, December 16, Westmoreland will come under

tighter curfew hours. Also, as of that date, the gathering limit will be

reduced from 15 to 10 people.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced in Parliament this

afternoon that the curfew hours will now be between 7 p.m. and 5

a.m. the following day, effective Wednesday. This will continue right

through to the end of December.

In announcing the stricter conditions, Mr Holness gave more data to

show that the number of active cases were rising in Westmoreland as

were deaths. He said hospital beds in all the western parishes of

Westmoreland, Hanover, St James and Trelawny were filling up. The

three hospitals had bed occupancy of more than 80 percent, Mr

Holness said.