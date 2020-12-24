Curfew in Norwood until Evening of Christmas

A curfew has been imposed in sections of Norwood, St. James. The area has again had a flare up of violence and several taxi operators have reported they have been robbed in the area.

The curfew began at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23 and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, Friday, December 25. The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

 

NORTH:        Along an imaginary line from  East Atlantic Drive to Rough Road.

EAST:             Along an imaginary line from Rough Road to the vegetated area in the vicinity of Mahogany and Pimento Drive.

SOUTH:         Along an imaginary line from  from the eastern boundary Hart Boulevard;

WEST:           Along an imaginary line from Hart Boulevard to East Atlantic Drive at the northern boundary.

 

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.

