Curfew Imposed on Sections of Kingston Central

A curfew has been imposed in sections of the Kingston Central Division. The curfew started at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 08, and will stay in effect until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 10.
The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:
NORTH: Along North Street from the intersection with Hanover Street to the insecetion with South Camp Road
EAST: Along South Camp road from the intersection with North Street to the intersection with East Queens Street.
SOUTH: Along East Queen Street from the intersection with South Camp Road to the intersection with North Street
WEST: Along Hanover Street from the intersection with East Queens Street to the Intersection with North Street
During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorized in writing by the ground commander.