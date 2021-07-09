Curfew Imposed on Sections of Kingston Central

A curfew has been imposed in sections of the Kingston Central Division. The curfew started at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 08, and will stay in effect until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 10.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along North Street from the intersection with Hanover Street to the insecetion with South Camp Road

EAST: Along South Camp road from the intersection with North Street to the intersection with East Queens Street.

SOUTH: Along East Queen Street from the intersection with South Camp Road to the intersection with North Street

WEST: Along Hanover Street from the intersection with East Queens Street to the Intersection with North Street