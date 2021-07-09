Curfew Imposed on Sections of Kingston Central

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
A curfew has been imposed in sections of the Kingston Central Division. The curfew started at 7:00 p.m. on  Thursday, July 08, and will stay in effect until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 10.
The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:
NORTH: Along North Street from the intersection with Hanover Street to the insecetion with South Camp Road
EAST: Along South Camp road from the intersection with North Street to the intersection with East Queens Street.
SOUTH: Along East Queen Street from the intersection with South Camp Road to the intersection with North Street
WEST: Along Hanover Street from the intersection with East Queens Street to the Intersection with North Street
During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorized in writing by the ground commander.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Rhemii Ice - Recording artist

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Rhemii Ice - Recording artist