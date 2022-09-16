Curfew Imposed in the Craig Town Community of Admiral Town

A forty-eight curfew has been imposed in Craig Town, Admiral Town, Kingston.The Curfew is scheduled to begin today Thursday September 15 at 6:00pm and will continue until Saturday September 17 at 6:00pm.

The Coordinates are as follows:

NORTH: From the intersection of Studley Park and Slipe Pen Road, north to the Baker Street and Slipe Pen Road.

EAST: From the intersection of Manning Street and Asquith Street, east along Asquith Street, right unto Livingston Street and east on Studley Park Road to the intersection with Slipe Pen Road.

SOUTH: Along Manning Street to Asquith Street.

WEST: From the intersection of Baker Street and Slipe Pen Road, west along Baker Street to Penn Street, west along Penn Street to the Manning Street and Penn Street Intersection.

Persons are reminded that during the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.

