Curfew imposed in St. Elizabeth

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of the Goshen community in
St. Elizabeth. The curfew began at 6:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 09, and will remain in effect
until 6:00 p.m., on Monday, December 11.
The boundaries of the curfew are:
North – Along an imaginary line 5 km from Goshen Community Center to Micham community.
West – Along an imaginary line from Pepper Well Road to Wilton crossing.
South – Along an imaginary line from Rollings Garage to NHT Housing Scheme.
East – Along an imaginary line from Rollings Garage to NHT Housing Scheme.
During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain
within their premises for 48 hours, unless otherwise authorized by the ground commander.