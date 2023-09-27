Curfew imposed in St.Andrew,North Grants Pen

A 24-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Grants Pen, in the St.
Andrew North Division. The curfew began at 6:00 a.m., on Wednesday, Septesmber 27 and will
remain in effect until 6:00 a.m., on Thursday, September 28.
The boundaries of the curfew are:
NORTH: Along Markland Drive, from the intersection with Barbican Road vicinity Andrews
Lane;
EAST: Along Barbican Road from the intersection with Markland Drive to the intersection with
Grants Pen Road;
SOUTH: Along Grants Pen Road from the intersection with Barbican Road to the intersection
with Shortwood Road;
WEST: Along Shortwood Road from the intersection with Grants Pen Road to the intersection
with Markland Drive.
During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain
within their premises, unless otherwise authorised by the ground commander.