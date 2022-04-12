Curfew Imposed in Sections of St Catherine North

A curfew has been imposed in sections of the St. Catherine North Division. The curfew began at 6:00 p.m., Monday, April 11 and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 13. The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along an imaginary line from No. 38 Valdez Road to Lawrence Drive.

EAST: Along Lawrence Drive from the northern boundary to the intersection with Old Harbour Road.

SOUTH: Along Old Harbour Road from the intersection with Lawrence Drive to the Church of God of Prophecy (No. 41 Old Harbour Road).

WEST: Along the perimeter wall from the Church of God of Prophecy (No. 41 Old Harbour Road) to No. 38 Valdez Road.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.