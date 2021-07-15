Curfew Imposed in Sections of Naggo Head, Portmore, St. Catherine

A curfew has been imposed in sections Naggo Head, Portmore, St.Catherine effective 6:00 p.m. Monday, July 12 and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14.

 

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

 

  • NORTH: Along Dark Lane from the intersection with Newland main road to the western boundary (imaginary line that runs through West Bank).

 

  • EAST: Along the Newland main road from the intersection of Naggo Head Drive to the intersection of Dark Lane (land beside Portmore Evangelistic Centre).

 

  • SOUTH: Along Naggo Head Drive from the intersection of West Bank to the intersection the Newland main road.

 

  • WEST: Along an imaginery line from Dark Lane running through West Banks to Naggo Head Drive.

 

  • During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless authorized in writing by the ground commander.

