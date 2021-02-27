Curfew Imposed in Sections of Capture Land / Young Street Clarendon

A curfew has been imposed in sections of Capture Land / Young Street Clarendon. The curfew began at 6:00 p.m., on Friday, February 26 and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m., Sunday, February 28.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North: Along the Bustamante main road from the Lionel Town entrance, vicinity Interval to Moore Lands and Interval to the Perrins Cane Farm;

West: Along the Bustamante Drive from the entrance to the intersection that leads to the Lionel Town community;

South: Along an imaginary line/thick vegetation from the end of Armstrong Drive;

East: Along the Moore Lands main road from the entrance to a right turn to the entrance of Capture Land.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.

