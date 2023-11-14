Curfew Imposed in Sections of Brown’s Town Community, Kingston 16 (Dunkirk)

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in Sections of Brown’s Town
Community, Kingston 16 (Dunkirk) in the Kingston Eastern Police Division. The curfew began at
6:00 p.m., on Friday, November 10, and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m., on Sunday,
November 12.
The boundaries of the curfew are:
NORTH: – Along Cumberland Avenue and Lincoln Avenue from Upper Elletson Road to
North Avenue.;
EAST: – Along North Avenue from Cumberland Avenue to West Avenue;
SOUTH: – Along Windward Road from West Avenue to Upper Elletson Road;
WEST: – Along Upper Elletson Road from Windward Road to Cumberland Avenue.
During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within
their premises for 48 hours, unless otherwise authorized by the ground commander.