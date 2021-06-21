Curfew Imposed in Norwood, St. James

A curfew has been imposed in the Norwood, St. James Division. The curfew began at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 20 and will remain in effect until 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22. The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

The required boundaries are:

NORTH: Along an imaginary line approximately 1,143 metres from East Alantic Drive to Rough Road at the eastern boundary.

EAST: Along an imaginary line approximately 450 metres from Rough Road to the vegetated area vicinity Mahogony Close and Pimento Drive at the southern boundary.

SOUTH: Along an imaginary line approximately 1,095 metres from the vegetated area vicinity Mahogony Close and Pimento Drive to Hart Boulevard, Middle Road and Top Road at the western boundary.

WEST: Along an imaginary line approximately 1,127 metres from Hart Boulevard to East Alantic Drive at the northern boundary.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.