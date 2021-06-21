Curfew Imposed in August Town, St. Andrew Central

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of August Town in St. Andrew. The curfew began at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 20 and will remain in effect until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22. The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North: From the intersection of Mona Road and Hermitage Road, the boundary runs in an easterly direction along Hermitage Road to its intersection with University Road and then continues in an easterly direction to its intersection with the Hope River.

East: Continuing from the point along the Hope River, the boundary extends in a south-easterly direction along the Hope River to its intersection with River Bottom Road in the vicinity of Bedward Gardens.

It then continues in a south-westerly direction for approximately 180 meters, then south-easterly on to June Road to its intersection with July Road and then in a south-easterly direction along July Road to its intersection with Bedward Crescent and around the Crescent to the intersection with August Town Road.

South: From the intersection of Bedward Crescent and August Town Road, the boundary extends south-westerly along August Town Road for approximately 280 metres and then westerly for approximately 1.7 kilometres along the foot of the Long Mountain range to the start point at the intersection of Goldsmith Villa Road and Princess Alice Way.

West: Goldsmith Villa Road and Princess Alice Way to the Goldsmith Villa Seventh-day

Adventist Church and then south-easterly for approximately 190 meters. Continues in a northerly direction running along the eastern boundary of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Wastewater Treatment Plant to its intersection with Mona Road and Hermitage Road.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.