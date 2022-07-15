Curfew Imposed in a Section of St. Andrew South

A curfew has been imposed in the Whitfield Town community, Kingston 11, which is policed by the St. Andrew South Division. The curfew began at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, July 14, and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m., Saturday, July 16. The boundaries for the curfew are as follows:

 

NORTH: Along Wellington Road from Waltham Park Road to Maxfield Avenue

SOUTH: Along Spanish Town Road from Maxfield Avenue to Waltham Park Road

EAST: Along Maxfield Avenue from Wellington Road to Spanish Town Road

WEST: Along Waltham Park Road from Spanish Town Road to Wellington Road

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required

to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground

commander.

 

